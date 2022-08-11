Civil-Military Cycling Expedition Hosted To Mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ 

NET Web Desk

A joint Civil-Military Cycling Expedition from Thakurbari to Balemu has been organized by the Gajraj Corps of Indian Army, which was flagged-off on August 11.

This first-of-its-kind expedition has been planned jointly with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), civil administrations of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and local cycling enthusiasts.

It consisted of 75 participants from Army (including lady officers) and civil participants, which will traverse through picturesque Assam and pristine Arunachal Pradesh via Misamari, Dhekiajuli, Orang, Rowta, Udalguri, Hatigarh, and Bhairabkund.

The expedition will be flagged-in by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps at Balemu on August 13.

According to a press release issued by Lt Col A S Walia, PRO (Defence) in Tezpur, this expedition aims to promote civil-military bonhomie and women empowerment in a most expressive manner by way of actual participation.

The event has been witnessed overwhelming response from local’s enroute.