COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 21 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 66,314 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 21 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,314.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, seven were detected in East Siang, three in Tawang. Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) detected 2 cases, while one each were reported from Kamle, Dibang Valley, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Pakke Kesang, Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang.

It currently have 231 active cases. While, 41 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 65,787.

Nearly 226 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which pushed the cumulative figure to 12,86,257.