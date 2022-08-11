COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 214 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Active Caseload Stands At 3,572 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 214 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,42,320.

The death toll mounts to 6,674, as one new fatality have been reported during the last 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Dibrugarh reported most of the new cases at 28, followed by Tinsukia (23) and Cachar (19).

Assam currently have 3,572 active cases, while 7,30,725 people have recovered from the disease, as 395 more patients were discharged during the day. While, the positivity stood at 3.63 per cent.