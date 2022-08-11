COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 4 New Cases; Tally Mounts To 35,859 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 4 fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,859.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 773, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Nagaland now has 46 active COVID-19 cases. While, thirteen more patients recovered from COVID-19, during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,534; informed a health department official.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.52 per cent. Altogether 4,78,482 samples have been tested in the state till date.