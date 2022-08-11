Government Officials Held For Taking Bribes In Assam 

NET Web Desk

Atleast two government officials were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting bribes in Assam.

The bribe money was recovered from both the accused, who were caught in separate operations by sleuths of the Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance, they said.

Gopinath Das, working in the office of the sub-registrar in Tamulpur, was caught while accepting bribe money,

According to the Director of Anti-corruption and Vigilance – GP Singh, Lohit Phukan posted at the office of Inspector of Excise in Bokakhat was also apprehended with bribe money.

Meanwhile, lawful action against both has been initiated; he added.