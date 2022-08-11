Manipur Government Issues 48-Hr Deadline To Officials; Directs To Exit From Groups Promoting Communal Agenda 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government on Wednesday issued a 48-hour deadline to officials to exit from social media groups with communal and polarizing agendas, which could destabilize the state’s peaceful social harmony and law and order situation.

According to an order issued by the Special Secretary of Home Department – H Gyan Prakash, the state government has learned that numerous formal and informal groups are promoting separatist, anti-national, anti-state, anti-social, communal, and divisive agendas on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and other chat groups, which disturb the state’s already-existing peaceful social harmony and law and order situation.

“The members of these groups, in order to spread and push their respective agenda, indulge in spreading false information, hate speeches/videos and also share Information which are not to be in public domain,” it stated.

“Participation of government officials in such groups may be construed as involvement in activities of such groups/ blogging sites which is in contravention of Rules 5 and 7 or both of All India Services (Conduct) Rules,1968 and Rules 5, 9 and 11 or all three of Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules,1964 and are liable for disciplinary action. Therefore, all government officials who are members of such groups are directed to exit from such social media group(s) within 48 hours i.e by 6 pm of August 12 failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated against them under relevant legal and applicable conduct rules provisions,” – the order further reads.