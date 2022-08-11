Meghalaya : Ahead Of 2023 Assembly Polls, BJP To Revamp Party Operations For Strengthening Booth-Level Organization 

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls in Meghalaya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing-up to revamp its party operations; bringing about organizational changes at all levels.

The decision has been undertaken to restructure the organization, which stood to be significant in the wake of some non-BJP legislators expressing their desire to contest the 2023 assembly polls on a BJP ticket.

According to the state party president – Ernest Mawrie, “The party will try to achieve booth-level organization in nearly 20 plus constituencies, where the winning stake is high by the end of September. The state election committee will be notified at the earliest. Reports of MLAs joining us will be welcomed and we shall ensure 5-10 sitting MLAs will join us by November,” – Mawrie said.

“We are attempting to come to an agreement with 5–6 potential candidates in some constituencies so that they can collaboratively work for the party. Those with a strong survey report will be given the ticket. We’ll shortly rearrange the organizational structure in each mandal as necessary,” – he further added.

Stating that the BJP will soon launch a programme for large-scale membership drive in all mandals, Mawrie asserted that “Our party will leave no-stone unturned to ensure getting a double-digit in this election.”