Meghalaya Government To Construct 300 New Health Sub-Centres 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today asserted that the state administration has proposed to construct 300 new health sub-centres.

Laying the foundation-stone of a new sub-centre at Chambagre in West Garo Hills District, Sangma noted that the budget worth of Rs 165 Crores has been earmarked for the construction of these new health sub-centres.

“With an objective to upscale rural health infrastructure across the state, the Government has conceptualized a rural heath strengthening project to ensure that rural health facilities are given a facelift,” – the CM stated.

In order to strengthen healthcare at the grassroots, Sangma remarked that the government is also empowering the local communities through the Village Health Councils (VHCs).

He also informed that under the Meghalaya Health Infrastructure Strengthening Project, around Rs 350 Crores has been earmarked for upgradation of PHCs and CHCs in the state.

The sub-centre is being constructed with the concept of sustainable, disaster resilient and integrated with clean energy. Besides, the project is being executed by the Meghalaya Government in partnership with SELCO Foundation and Saura Mandala.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Laid foundation for the Chambagre Sub Center under the Selsella CHc at Chambagre in Selsella Block, #WestGaroHills District. This Model Health Sub Center will be sustainable, disaster resilient and integrated with clean energy.”

“We will construct 300 New Sub Centres across the State in the next 3-4 years. We have earmarked ₹165 Crores for upgradation of rural health facilities. Under the Meghalaya Health Infrastructure Strengthening Project, ₹350 Crore has been earmarked for upgradation of PHCs and CHCs across Meghalaya.” – he further added.