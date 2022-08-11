Mizoram : COVID-19 Precautionary Doses Administered To Government Employees In Legislative Assembly Premises 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence themed on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the COVID-19 precautionary doses were administered today to employees of government departments near Mizoram Legislative Assembly campus.

The Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl – Dr. Lalhriatzuali Ralte stated that the free COVID-19 precautionary doses in celebration of India’s 75th Independence Anniversary shall be administered till September 30, 2022; and she requested the masses to get the precautionary doses.

Precautionary doses have been administered since July 14, 2022 and are currently taken up at Fixed Session sites at Bawngkawn and Chanmari localities.

Till August 9, 2022, Mizoram has administered 872197 first doses and 731073 second doses with 74093 been jabbed with the precautionary doses to 18 years and above.

Nearly, 63370 first doses and 46456 second doses have been administered to the 15-17 years; and 44929 first doses and 27834 second doses administered to 12 to 14 years.