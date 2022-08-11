Mizoram Government Convenes Meeting To Assess Preparations For Ensuing ‘International Tourism Mart’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Prior to the 9th edition of ‘International Tourism Mart’ scheduled to be held from November 2-4, the Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today convened a meeting with the Organizing Committee at CM’s Conference room.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Zoramthanga emphasized the significance of the “International Tourism Mart” and said that not only the administration, but also the people of the state, are accountable for its success.

He added that all expenditures of International Tourism Mart will be reimbursed by the Union Ministry.

Besides, the Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte stated that tour operators and agents from various tourism industries will be present at the Mart, and that the event will serve as a purpose to highlight the tourism potentials of the state on a global platform.

International Tourism Mart is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Tourism launched in 2013 with various states of the Northeast alternately hosting the event. The last event was held in 2021 at Nagaland.