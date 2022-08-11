Nagaland : Six Tenants Expelled From Sovima; For Indulging In Illegal Activities 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Sovima Village Council today expelled six tenants from the village for an indefinite period of time for indulging in illegal activities such as sale and consumption of drugs/ Sunflower and bootlegging.

The expelled persons have been identified as Threiwang Awang, Wongkhen Jolyn, Yonem Konyak, Mrs Kishini Chishi, Kechakielie Angami and Keduolhoulie Angami. They have been directed to vacate the village within fifteen days failing which their household items shall be seized by the Council and they shall be forced out of the village.

Furthermore, Vibeizolie Angami and Mrs Enzilo Lotha have beed directed to surrender their land registration papers to the Council Secretary by 6 pm this evening.

It may be mentioned that some of the expelled persons and Vibeizolie whose land documents have been seized were caught red handed on August 8, 2022 by Youth Volunteers at the residence of Mrs Kishini Chishi, a tenant of Mrs Enzilo Lotha.

According to a press release issued by the Council Secretary – Ruokuosilie Rupreo, Kechakielie was expelled for being caught red handed selling IMFL by youth Volunteers on August 9, 2022. A total number of 41 quarter bottles of assorted whiskey were seized from his possession.

Its worth noting that Sovima Village Council had resolved in 1998 to strictly ban sale of IMFL, and sale of of psychotropic drugs in 2006. These resolutions were reaffirmed by the present Team on July 22, 2022, with a rider that properties in which drugs were found to be sold would be seized by the Council.

“There have also been precedents where bootleggers and drugs peddlers were penalized heavily and expelled from the village,” – the release further reads.