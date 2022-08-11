Nagaland : Unidentified Dead Body Recovered From Abandoned Residence In Niuland 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a tragic incident, one unidentified fully-decomposed male body was found hanging in jungle in an abandoned house at Nihokhu Village in Nagaland’s Niuland District.

Following the completion of all legal formalities, the dead body was shifted to Dimapur District Hospital Morgue for Post-Mortem examination/identification.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), the dead body was wearing red T-shirt, black half pant and blue crocs (slipper).

Meanwhile, the claimant/relatives/friends of the deceased are hereby requested to contact the Officer-in-Charge of Niuland Police Station in Dimapur. Besides, a contact no. (Mobile No. 7085055025) has also been issued for the citizens.