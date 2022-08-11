Road Show Organized In Mizoram; Celebrating 75th Years Of Independence 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the 75th years of India’s Independence themed on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav : Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today organized a ‘Road Show and Banner Display’ at various locations of Serchhip, Champhai, Farkawn, Zokhawthar and Sangau Village.

The locals participated in the event, wherein National Flags were distributed to enhance and instill pride and honor for the National Flag and they were urged to hoist the National Flag at their residences and use it as their social media profile picture in order to promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The Aizawl Battalion also organized interactive sessions with ex-servicemen and local populace to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts and mind of local youth of Mizoram; thereby promoting awareness about the Indian National flag and Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.