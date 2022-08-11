Tripura CM Announces Host Of Decisions For Safety & Welfare Of Women 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 11, 2022 : On the auspicious occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday announced a flock of decisions for the welfare of girls and women including free education in all government general degree colleges of the state.

Addressing a ‘Raksha Bandhan’ programme organized by the Prajapati Brahmakumaris at the official Chief Minister’s residence here in Agartala city on Thursday morning, Dr Saha said “Our government has initiated several decisions for my sisters in the state on this auspicious occasion.”

“The government has decided to install 400 CC-TV cameras across the state especially in Agartala city along with 12 automatic number plate recognition cameras would also be installed for the safety of women”, he added.

Chief Minister said, “The government will bear an expenditure of Rs 20 crore for installation of the cameras. However, in the first phase, 150 CCTV cameras would be installed.”

He said “A toll free contact number ‘1091’ has been launched for women so that the problems faced by them can be addressed immediately. Not only this, all the government general degree colleges will provide free education to all girl students.”