Tripura Government Mulls To Introduce Drone Technology; Effort To Boost Agriculture Sector : Minister – Pranajit Singha Roy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 11, 2022 : Tripura government intends to launch a pilot project utilizing drone technology for precision cultivation, says Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Wednesday evening, Singha Roy said that the state government is taking initiative to introduce natural farming system from next year.

He said “The government has the stress of achieving self-sufficiency in the food grain sector and when the monthly average farmer’s income was Rs 6,580 in 2015-16, now it has been increased to Rs 11,096 in the financial year 2020-21.” He also gave details to double the farmers’ income and measures through integrated crop management programmes.

“The state government procured 1,30,003 MT paddy at MSP directly from 68,010 farmers and ‘disbursed Rs. 235.69 crore to the farmers’ bank accounts from 2018-19 to August 5 this year. A decision was already taken to increase the MSP from Rs. 19.40 to 20.40 from the next season”, he added.

Minister also elaborated various benefits including loans and Fasal Bima Yojana extended to the farmers. He also said that during the past four years, Rs.1320 crore of loan through Kisan credit cards has been given to 2.67 lakh farmers.