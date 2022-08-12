Arunachal CM Launches Second Edition Of ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme’ 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to support the budding entrepreneurs, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today launched the second edition of ‘Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme’.

The initiative aims to create an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem; thereby supporting, nurturing and promoting a spirit of entrepreneurship in Arunachal Pradesh.

Organized by Arunachal Pradesh’s Department of Planning & Investment in partnership with IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park, this endeavour will deliver incubation benefits, like – Mentor Support, Funding, Market Connect.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote “Delighted to announce the launch of 2nd Edition of Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme. It’s again an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs of the state to submit their ideas online at http://apstartup.in/arpstartup.”

“Shortlisted #startups will get incubation benefits like Mentor Support, Funding, Market Connect & much more with Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park & @IIM_Calcutta Innovation Park and be a part of Atmanirbhar Arunachal” – he further added.