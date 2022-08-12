Arunachal Pradesh : Noted Author – YD Thongchi To Be Conferred With ‘National Award For Excellence In Literature’ 

NET Web Desk

Noted author & Padma-Shri Awardee from Arunachal Pradesh – Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi will be conferred with the ‘Jeewan Ram Mungi Devi Goenka Memorial National Award for Excellence in Literature’.

The award that incorporates of a trophy, a citation, a plaque, and a cheque worth of Rs 2.01 lakhs would be presented to the renowned author, during a ceremony scheduled to be held at Guwahati on September 25 next.

Since 2017, the “Jeewan Ram Mungi Devi Goenka Charitable Trust” – a Shillong-Guwahati-based public welfare organization has been striving to work specifically in the arena of literature and culture, and presenting the national award for excellence in literature.

The previous recipients of the coveted award are : eminent literary personalities from Assam – Dr Nagen Saikia and Nirupama Borgohain.