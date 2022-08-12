Arunachal Pradesh : Street Library Unveiled In Naharlagun; Effort To Revive Art Of Reading & Driving Positive Action 

NET Web Desk

A commendable endeavour to set-up genuine learning space for masses, the Arunachal Pradesh legislator – Tana Halk Tara has inaugurated a street library at the T Cube Futsal Ground in Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun District.

It intends to revive the art of reading, making books/reading materials easily accessible to folks, driving positive action and change; thereby engaging in community development.

The space fills the shelves with diverse reads like – novels, magazines, story books, educational, departmental publications, dictionaries, pamphlets, and many others.

An initiative undertaken by the Ngurang Learning Institute & District Administration; the effort aims to install nearly 26 libraries across Papumpare.