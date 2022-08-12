Assam : CBI Files Supplementary Charge-Sheet In Chit Fund Scam Worth Of Rs 23.87 Crores 

NET Web Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed the second supplementary charge-sheet relating to a Chit Fund case in Assam, involving misappropriation of funds worth of Rs 23.87 Crores.

The central agency filed the charge-sheet before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M), Guwahati (Assam) against the then Managing Director and three then Directors of a private Group of Companies.

The accused in the case were the Managing Director of Jeevan Suraksha Group of Companies – Chandan Das, Director of Jeevan Suraksha Group of Companies – Arju Acharjee, Director of Jeevan Suraksha Group of Companies – Ashok Chakraborty, Director of Jeevan Suraksha Group of Companies – Uttam Acharjee.

Its worthy to note that CBI registered the instant case in January 2016, on the request of the Assam Government and took-over the investigation. Meanwhile, the Assam Police has also submitted charge-sheet in the instant case.

During further investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with each other, aiming to cheat, established the company and became the directors thereof.

It was further alleged that the accused collected huge public funds from Assam’s Barpeta District, in the form of deposits by issuing certificates in the name of Room Bookings in Hotels to huge investors, in violation of Companies Act and SEBI (CIS) regulations.