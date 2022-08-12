Assam : Officials From DoNER Ministry Visit Guwahati to Promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ 

NET Web Desk

The Joint Secretary & Statistical Adviser of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) – Suresh Kumar is on a two-days official tour to Guwahati, promoting ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign, meet officials from North Eastern Council and NEDFi to review status of North East Projects.

During his visit, a Bike Rally was flagged-off to promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The Joint Secretary alongwith the CMD of NEDFi – P.V.S.L.N Murty & key officials chaired a review of North East projects at NEDFi headquarters in Guwahati.

Special programmes are being organized to promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which includes a NEDFi Craft Carnival at NEDFi House till August 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Suresh along with Mr Murty visited the carnival, which showcases indigenous products of Artisans & Entrepreneurs. Free COVID-19 Vaccination Camp was also organized for citizens.