Audit Report On Assembly Building’s Dome Collapse – Ready : Meghalaya Assembly Speaker 

NET Web Desk

The Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly – Metbah Lyngdoh claimed that the audit report, studying the exact cause of the 70-tonne steel dome collapse of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township is ready.

“If I’m not mistaken, the audit report for the two wings of the main building is already complete,” the speaker said.

The High Powered Committee (HPC) of the state assembly had earlier resolved that the report should be submitted at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh noted that the audit report should be completed by the first week of August, so that the matter is been taken forward during the next HPC meeting; and therefore reminded the Minister in-charge of PWD (Building) – Dasakhiatbha Lamare to expedite the process.

Recently, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma asserted that the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) will audit the steel dome collapse of the under-construction Assembly building.

A team of experts from IIT-Guwahati is studying the exact cause of the dome collapse and will soon conduct a technical audit of the structure.

This 70-tonne steel dome of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township collapsed on May 22, at around 12:30 AM. As per reports, the dome collapsed, due to a design flaw.

Construction for this new Assembly building had commenced in 2019 and was scheduled to end in July this year. The contract for this project was given to Uttar-Pradesh based ‘Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) Ltd.’, and the total cost of the project is Rs 127 crores.

Its worthy to note that the northeastern state don’t have a permanent Assembly building, since the old wooden one of 1937 was reduced to ashes in 2001.

The 60-member House is temporarily meeting at an auditorium next to the historic Brookside Bungalow, which was previously retreat to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.