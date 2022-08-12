COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 226 New Cases; 25.36% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 226 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.36%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1096. While, a total of 2,34,926 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 715 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 891 samples were tested on August 11, 2022, out of which 115 samples belonged to males, while 111 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,33,115. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 226 positive cases.