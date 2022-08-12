Meghalaya Government Bans Employees From Commenting On Social Media; Conflicting With Government Policies 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government has prohibited employees from commenting their opinions over the social media platforms, which are in direct conflict with government policies and programmes.

According to a circular issued on Friday, the Commissioner and Secretary Personnel – R Lyngdoh, some government employees including those posted in PSUs, boards, associations, corporations, societies are violating Rule 8 of the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules 2019.

“No government employee shall, in any broadcast over the electronic or social media or in any document published in his/her own name or anonymously, pseudonymously or in the name of any other person or any communication to the press or in any public utterance make any statement of fact or opinion,” the circular further reads.

Moreover, the employees can’t make statement that can embarrass the relations between the central government and administration of a foreign nation.

The government has warned that violation of the order would attract departmental proceedings found in violation of the Rule 8 of the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules 2019.