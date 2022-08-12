Mizoram : Women Tie ‘Rakhi’ On AR Personnel’s Hands; Gesture To Express Gratitude For Selfless Service

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the auspicious occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today celebrated the festival with Mahila Morcha at Aizawl.

The members of Mahila Morcha tied the rakhi on the wrists of the troops’ personnel, the situations was emotional and an exhilaration moment for the troops as well as for the women wing. Being the protectors, the troops truly justified their motto of being “Friends of Hill People.”

Its worthy to note that ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival is celebrated with great pomp and excitement across the nation. During the occasion, sisters tie a rakhi (sacred thread) on her brother’s wrist. This symbolizes the sister’s love and prayers for her brother’s well-being, and the brother’s lifelong vow to safeguard her from all obstacles.