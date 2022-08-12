Nagaland : ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Officially Launched At Kohima 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, an effort initiated under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations was officially launched today at World War II Museum in Kisama, Kohima with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as the special guest. The event started with the hoisting of the National Flag by the Chief Minister.

Rio in his address said that flags are a symbol of pride and joy of our hard earned freedom and that the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is to invoke a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

He further urged all the citizens of the State to hoist the national flag from the 13th to 15th August so as to take part in the nationwide campaign. He also encouraged the different departments and village councils to actively create awareness so as to ensure the participation of the people from all the sections of the society.

Rio mentioned that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Nagaland is being held by various organizations through walkathon, quiz competitions, rallies, drawing competitions, cleanliness drive.

Apart from houses, the flag will be hoisted in PSUs, local self-government bodies, government, educational institutions, commercial establishments and private firms.

J. Alam, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Nagaland, who chaired the launching programme, in his opening remarks said that the celebrations of the 75 years of Independence under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was a momentous occasion and an important milestone for the country and its people.

He also mentioned that the occasion is being celebrated in a befitting manner not just in the State but across the country and the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is an integral and symbolic part of the celebrations and hence encouraged one and all to actively participate in the campaign.

Advisor Youth Resources and Sports, Er. Zale Neikha, who also spoke at the event highlighted in brief the symbolic importance of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and that it was a mark of respect and honour to our Nation’s 75 years of Independence.

He also appealed to all the villages under Southern Angami area to observe the Nation’s 75 years of Independence by hoisting the Tiranga in their homes to express solidarity and commitment to our great Nation.

The Advisor of Technical Education – Medo Yhokha briefly explained the significance of the campaign and how the National Flag signifies the vision and dreams of the leaders of the country. He also urged all present to continue to contribute ceaselessly to the nation building process and hoped that the National Flag will continue to lead, guide and inspire the citizens of the country.

The launch programme of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign concluded with Abhijit Sinha, IAS, Home Commissioner pronouncing the vote of thanks.