Nagaland : NSCN-IM To Continue With Ceasefire Agreement Inked Nearly 25 Years Ago 

NET Web Desk

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) reiterated on continuing with the ceasefire agreement signed with the Centre, nearly 25 years ago even as talks for a permanent peace accord are underway. It has come out with a booklet on completion of 25 years of the ceasefire agreement.

A political dialogue with mutual understanding is key for an amicable outcome in the larger interest of all; stated the booklet.

According to the NSCN’s ceasefire monitoring cell, the agreed-upon ceasefire ground rules will be upheld by the group in letter and spirit, in order to assist the political discourse and bring it to a logical conclusion.

The government had also inked a Framework Pact with the influential Naga faction NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire pact was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India’s Independence in 1947.

The NSCN-IM is still insistent that the Naga people have a separate flag and constitution, hence the ultimate resolution has not yet materialized.

In addition to the framework agreement with the NSCN-IM, the Center also inked an Agreed Position with the seven-organizational – Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in December 2017.

In April 2022, the Centre extended the ceasefire agreement signed with other Naga groups for one more year.