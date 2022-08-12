Sikkim CM Inaugurates ‘COVID Care Centre’ In Karfectar

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today inaugurated the COVID Health Centre at State Institute of Capacity Building in Karfectar.

He was accompanied by his spouse – Krishna Rai, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Department – Dr. M. K. Sharma, Area legislator – Sunita Gajmer, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Health – D. Anand, Chief Engineer – L.M. Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Namchi – M. Bharani Kumar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Namchi – Dr D.C. Sharma, DMS of Namchi – Dr. S. N. Adhikari, other officials, staffs and students from capacity building.

The Chief Minister proposed that the Community Health Centre from Jorethang had to be shifted to SICB for better space and health care opportunity.

He further informed that a dialysis centre to be commenced at the centre at the earliest.

It has been equipped with 17 Intensive Care Unit beds and 19 High Care Unit beds. There are 25 bed side monitors, 13 ventilators, 1 Digital X-Ray, 150 Oxygen Cylinder (D Type), O2 plant 330 Liters Per Minute Capacity, 1 Defibrillator, 1 ECG Machine, 1 Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) Machine. Additionally, this centre will also include a Laboratory, Autoclave which is used for sterilization of medical equipment and other hospital furniture.