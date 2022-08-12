Tripura Government Holds ‘Pada Yatra’ To Mark Success Of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 12, 2022 : Aiming to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a successful event in Tripura, state’s cabinet ministers including Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, senior bureaucrats of the state civil and police administration including Chief Secretary JK Sinha participated in a ‘Pada Yatra’ (foot-march) with the banner of ‘Walk with Tiranga’ covering 3.4 KMs in the Agartala city on Friday.

The procession started from Circuit House and marched straight to the entrance of Ujjayanta Palace which is also known as Tripura State Museum via North Gate, Colonel Chowmuhani and Bidyurkarta Chowmuhani. All the participants wore t-shirts embroidered or printed ‘Walk with Tiranga’ and hold national flags.

The foot-march began at 3.20 PM with cutting of saffron-colour ribbon by the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in presence of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, MP Rebati Tripura, ICA minister Sushanta Choudhury, Education minister Ratanlal Nath, Revenue minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma, Food and Civil Supplies minister Manoj Kanti Deb, Labour minister Bhagaban Chandra Das, Cooperative minister Ram Prasad Paul.

Moreover, MLAs Dr Dilip Das, Krishnadhan Das and Rebati Mohan Das, TTDC chairman Santosh Saha, TIDC chairman Tinku Roy also attended. Among the bureaucrats, Chief Secretary JK Sinha was accompanied by principal secretaries, secretaries, directors of various departments, Sub-divisional Magistrates, senior police officials, etc.

Speaking to reporters here, CM Dr Saha said “Remembering and paying tribute to our freedom fighters, we participated in this ‘Pada Yatra’. We urge everyone to hoist the national flag for three days from August 13 and lower it on the evening of August 15.”

Replying to a query, CM said “Whatever PM Modi thinks, everything is innovative. We are following his footsteps only.”

Expressing happiness over the significance of the 75th year of India’s independence, MoS Bhoumik said “We have notice an enthusiasm among the people of Tripura and the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will be successful in next three days.

Meanwhile, ICA minister Choudhury said “Many statesmen have sacrificed their lives to keep the country safe. At the same time, many brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives to protect and honor our tricolor. We pledge to uphold the ideals of this national flag, the freedom we have gained. We also urge people to hoist the national flag for three days starting from August 13 to pay respect to the freedom fighters.”