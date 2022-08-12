“Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2022” Awarded To 10 Police Personnel From NE States 

NET Web Desk

The “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2022 have been awarded to 10 Police personnel from the 7 Northeastern States – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland & Tripura.

This medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation.

According to an official report, the police personnel incorporates of – Rohit Rajbir Singh, SP (Arunachal Pradesh); Barun Purkayastha, SP (Assam); Mrinmoy Das, SDPO (Assam); Rosy Talukdar, Dy SP (Assam); Narayan Saikia, SI (Assam); Marchang Wungmahai, Sub Inspector (Manipur); Pyrkhatlang Suchiang, Dy SP (Meghalaya); Lalbelthangi, Sub Inspector (Mizoram); Tulakha K Sumi, Addl SP (Nagaland); Emily Nandy, Sub Inspector (Tripura).

Its worthy to note that altogether 151 Police personnel from across India has been conferred with the prestigious honour. Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 11 are from Maharashtra Police, 10 each are from Madhya Pradesh police and Uttar Pradesh Police, 8 each are from Kerala Police, Rajasthan Police and West Bengal Police and the remaining from the other States/UTs/Organizations. These include twenty eight (28) women police officers.