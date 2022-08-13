Arunachal CM Pays Rich Tributes To ‘Unsung Hero’ Of India’s Freedom Struggle – Matmur Jamoh 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence themed on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu on Saturday travelled to Yagrung near Pasighat in East Siang District, to pay rich tributes to Matmur Jamoh – one of the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

He also unfurled the Tricolor there, as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which aims to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag; thereby instilling the sense of patriotism among the citizens.

According to records, Matmur Jamoh killed British officer Williamson at Komsing village, while another band of his followers killed one Dr Gregorson at Pangi, both in East Siang district on March 31, 1911.

However, he died in obscurity and very few records are available of his last days at Cellular Jail, where he was sent after he surrendered, along with some others a few months later, unable to hide any longer in the face of an intense operation called the Abor Expedition of 1911-12 by the British.

Khandu recalled Jamoh and other local Adis’ valiant stand against British colonization, and added that as India marks its 75th year of Independence, its time to commemorate and recognize those ‘unsung heroes’ who contributed towards the nation’s freedom movement.

“Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call that no freedom fighter should go unrecognized, we constituted a state level committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein to research and document Arunachal’s role and contribution in the freedom struggle,” Khandu informed.

He revealed that 80% work on the documentation has been completed, which was recently approved by the state Cabinet for onward submission to concerned ministries in the central government.

“Arunachal Pradesh has its own share of freedom fighters. Sadly, most of them are lost in history. We have to trace them and their families so that they can be given their due place in the history of India,” Khandu observed.

He further noted that “Today after much research we know that there have been four wars between our indigenous Adi tribe members and the British. One occurred in 1858 at Kebang, second in 1859 at Rongtan, third in 1894 at Dambuk and the fourth at Komsing in 1911, which was led by Matmur Jamoh.”

He further informed that not only the Adis of the central Arunachal belt, the Idu Mishmis, Wanchos, Singphos and the Khamptis in the east and Akas in the west have resisted the British and fought wars with them.

“These are being documented by the committee headed by Mein in partnership with the Rajiv Gandhi University. We already have a list of 60 unsung heroes including Matmur Jamoh of the Adi tribe. The list of names has been already forwarded to the central government for recognition. In total at least 157 names of unsung heroes has been documented so far. I believe the list will go up as the documentation process reaches final stages,” he said.

Khandu however reiterated that the best tribute to all freedom fighters is to fulfill one’s responsibility and duty with sincerity and honesty for welfare of the state and the country. He also felicitated relatives and family members of Matmur Jamoh.

