Arunachal Governor Lauds Indian Army For Organizing Cycle Expedition; Raising Awareness On ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Saturday commended the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 4 Corps – Lt Gen D S Rana, and GoC of 5 Mountain Division – Major General A K Singh, for organizing the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ cycle expedition from Assam’s Thakurbari to Balemu in West Kameng district of the state.

The joint civil-military cycling expedition which was flagged off on Thursday, was organized by Army’s Gajraj Corps jointly with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), civil administrations of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and local cycling enthusiasts.

The governor who was supposed to flag-off the event, had to cancel the trip owing to technical snag in the requisitioned helicopter and the alternate Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper which, could not take off due to inclement weather.

Mishra, who initiated the programme to bring the event of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to the last hamlet on the border; thereby appreciating the West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki for encouraging the people’s participation in the programme.

The governor hoped that the spirit of 75th years of Independence reaches every nook and corner of the state.

“As we remember our freedom struggle and freedom fighters, let us renew our pledge to always uphold national unity so that united we can secure peace and harmony in the nation,” he said.

The first-of-its-kind expedition consisting of 75 participants from the Army (including lady officers) and civil participants, covered 102 km route.

The expedition team traversed through picturesque Assam and pristine Arunachal Pradesh via Misamari, Dhekiajuli, Orang, Rowta, Udalguri, Hatigarh, and Bhairabkund.