Assam : Government-School Headmaster Held For Sexually Abusing Woman In Dhemaji 

NET Web Desk

A government-school teacher was apprehended for allegedly raping a woman in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Friday night.

The heinous incident took place at Bhebeli Gaon Village in Sissibargaon.

Identified as Dharmeshwar Saikia, the offender is the headmaster of a primary school in Bhebeli.

According to reports, Saikia allegedly took advantage of the darkness to commit the sexual assault on the woman, nearby his residence.

Meanwhile, the woman’s sister-in-law witnessed the incident and yelled for assistance, following which the neighbours arrived and thrashed the notorious headmaster and handed him over to Sissibargaon police.

The police filed a case (146/2022) under sections 448 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code at Silapathar Police Station.