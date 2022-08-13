Assam : Nagaon Police Files Chargesheet, Names 24 Persons In ‘Batadrava Police Station’ Arson

NET Web Desk

The Nagaon district police in Assam has filed a chargesheet in the Batadrava Police Station arson case, naming 24 people, including 11 who are now in custody.

According to the Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) – Leena Doley, the chargesheet was filed at a local court on Friday. The district police will request for trial through fast track court.

“We have named 24 people in the chargesheet. Of them, 11 are in our custody, including two juveniles,” the SP said, adding that the rest are absconding.

The district police will pray for a quick court trial, she said, adding that this is a “particularly delicate situation”.

The Batadrava Police Station was set on fire on May 21 afternoon by an irate mob following the custodial death of a local fish trader, Safikul Islam (39), who was picked up by police the previous night.