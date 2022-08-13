COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 30 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 66,383 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 30 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,383.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, eight were detected in Namsai District, four from Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC), three each from East Siang and Leparada, and two each from Dibang Valley, Kamle and Lower Subansiri. Besides, one case each was detected in Anjaw, Changlang, Pakke Kessang, Shi-Yomi, Tawang and West Kameng Districts.

It currently have 203 active cases. While, 43 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 65,884.

Over 18.24 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state.