COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 152 New Cases & 2 Fatalities; Active Caseload Stands At 3,359

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 152 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,42,678.

The death toll mounts to 6,677, as one death each was reported from Jorhat and Sivasagar during the last 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Assam currently have 3,359 active cases, while 7,31,293 people have recovered from the disease, as 290 more patients were discharged during the day.

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate in the state is 98.47 per cent.

A total of 2,86,13,093 samples have been tested so far in the state. Altogether 4,92,62,315 doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date.