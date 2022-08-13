COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 139 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Active Caseload Mounts To 1,055 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 139 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 21.22%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1055. While, a total of 2,35,065 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 716 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 655 samples were tested on August 12, 2022, out of which 65 samples belonged to males, while 74 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,33,294. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 139 positive cases.