First Women PCR Van Launched In Arunachal Pradesh; Helping Women In Distress 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to help women in distress, the Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) Police has launched the first Women Police Control Room (PCR) van for women’s safety in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar.

The women PCR vehicle was flagged-off by ICC Superintendent of Police (SP) – Jimmy Chiram at the SP Office, in presence of other officials and police personnel.

Earlier, the SP emphasized the value of Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in delivering prompt aid to residents in need and crime control, placing stress on the role of women PCR in curbing crime against women.

He encouraged all the PCRs to work with zeal and discipline for the safety and security of citizens, and highlighted the good deeds initiated by PCRs deployed in ICC.

This women PCR van will be operated by two policewomen and a male cop, and will be stationed at Zero Point near PCCF Office.

“The personnel have already been imparted special training on fresh aid and refresher course on communication skills,” – informed the SP.