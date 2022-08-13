Manipur Pays Rich Tribute To Bravehearts Of ‘Anglo-Manipur War’ 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the ‘Patriots’ Day’, the northeastern state of Manipur today organized a special ceremony, in honour of the state heroes – Jubraj Tikendrajit Singh and Thangal General, who were hanged to death by the Britishers on August 13, 1891 for waging a war against them.

The function was attended by the Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh, senior government officials and legislators from all the parties.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister wrote “On this Patriots’ Day, with great honour, paid tributes to our brave martyrs; Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General who fought gallantly against the British empire in 1891. The ceremony was attended by MLAs from all the parties and senior government officials.”

“Paid rich floral tributes to Jubraj Tikendrajit and Thangal General at Hicham Yaicham Pat and Thangal General Complex, Imphal. Their courage and selfless sacrifices in fighting the mighty British empire will continue to inspire the future generations.” – he added.

Its worthy to note that ‘Patriots’ Day’ is observed annually on August 13, in remembrance of those valiant freedom warriors of Manipur who gladly sacrificed their lives, rather than surrendering the sovereignty of their motherland to the Britishers.