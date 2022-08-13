Mizoram : LESDE Department Hosts ‘Walkathon For Skill Development’ 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence themed on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Department of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE) organized ‘Walkathon For Skill Development’ under the theme “Youth Skills for a better Tomorrow”.

The programme was conducted with the assistance from the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MoSDE).

During the opening ceremony of the Walkathon at Vanapa Hall, the Secretary of LESDE Department – Lalramsanga Sailo delivered a short-speech encouraging the students towards the fulfillment of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

He pointed that textbook education must complement skill development and stressed on the importance of skill development for the overall growth of the country.

Sailo highlighted the need to make use of various skill-training courses initiated by ITI and various other government departments; and encouraged the students to participate in Skill Competitions hosted by the department.

The Closing function of the Walkathon was held at High School Field, McDonald Hill where Director of LESDE Department – K. Lalhmingliana delivered a speech advocating Skill Development as the path towards a new Mizoram.

He highlighted various skill competitions organized by the department and said that he believed that the youth of Mizoram have a bright future not only in sports Olympics but also in Skill Olympics.

Lalhmingliana also mentioned about the recently-concluded World Education Summit:2022 at Hyderabad where LESDE Department Mizoram received ‘Award for Skill Development in Govt. Sector Initiatives’.