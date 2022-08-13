‘Motorbike Rally’ Hosted In Sikkim; Evoking Feeling Of Patriotism Among Citizens 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the nation’s 75th years of Independence themed on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a motorbike rally has been organized from Rongli Bazar to Tsomgo Lake via Kupup on Friday; as informed by an official statement issued on Saturday.

Organized by the BAC Regu , this rally aimed to evoke the feeling of patriotism in the heart of the citizens.

The rally commenced after hoisting the national flag. All the participants mounted the National Flag on their bikes as a mark of patriotism.

During the rally, bikers were welcomed by police personnel of Lingtam Check Post and then the participants reached Transit Camp, where Lt Colonel Amit Ojha heartily welcomed all the participants and appreciated the initiative taken by BDO Regu – Sawan Raj Dhakal.

Furthermore, the participants were also welcomed by Army Personnel at Baba Mandir, Kupup and then the participants along with army personnel sang the National Anthem together. After reaching Tsomgo lake the team returned to Rongli Baazar.