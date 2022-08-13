Northeast’s Valiant Women Freedom Warriors To Be Honoured During Independence Day Celebrations 

NET Web Desk

India’s freedom struggle witnessed mass participation of women on an unprecedented scale, but unfortunately, several of them remained invisible, unknown and unsung in the heap of our history textbooks.

However, the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign, commemorating the nation’s 75th years of Independence have truly stood-out as one of the most significant events to raise awareness on these freedom warriors. Three women freedom warriors from the Northeast region will be honoured during the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 15.

Portraits of Lalnu Ropuiliani of Mizoram, Rani Gaidinliu of Manipur and Phan Nonglait of Meghalaya have been installed at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

“I’m ecstatic to see the Lalnu Ropuiliani poster being placed on the Red Fort’s wall. Lalnu Ropuiliani was a Mizo women chief who resisted the British Empire’s attempt to colonize the Lushai Hills; thereby symbolizing bravery and selflessness,” noted an Indian navy veteran and a Mizoram-based politician – TBC Lalvenchhunga.

Lalnu Ropuiliani was one of the bravest souls in Mizoram who opposed British aggression. She was the front-runner in the movement which was also joined by hundreds of women. They were determined not to allow them to make inroads in their lands by the British. She died on January 3, 1895 in Chittagong jail.

Meanwhile, Rani Gaidinliu at the age of 13 associated with Jadonang and became his lieutenant in throughout his social, religious and political movements. Gaidinliu, along with her cousin Haipou Jadonang joined the Heraka movement, which aimed at revival of the Naga tribal religion and establishing self-rule of the Nagas (Naga Raj) ending the British rule.

Born on January 26, 1915 at Luangkao Village now in Taosem Sub-Division under Tamenglong District of Manipur state, Rani Gaidinliu – the Naga spiritual and political leader, led an armed uprising against the British in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam.

Besides, ‘Ka Phan Nonglait‘ – a freedom warrior from the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya bravely assisted ‘U Tirot Sing Syiem’, who drew his lineage from the Syiemlieh clan and declared war and fought against British for attempts to take over control of the Khasi Hills.