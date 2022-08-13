Sikkim Observes ‘Bhadaurey Poornima’ With Traditional Fervour & Gaiety; Interlinked With Revered ‘Jhankri’ Rituals 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Tsomgo Pokhari Sanrakshan Samiti (TPSS) resurrected the Tsomgo lake on Friday, marking Bhadaurey Poornima incorporated with Jhankri ceremonies.

Jhankris (Samans) from across the state congregated at the revered Tsomgo lake to offer a special peace puja, on the occasion of Bhadaurey Poornima or Raakhi Poornima.

On the auspicious occasion of Bhadaurey Purnima – the full moon falling on the lunar month of Bhadra, shamans from across Sikkim assembled for performing shamanic rituals at the holy Changu lake in Pakyong district.

The one-day celebration, which has been initiated at the lake since ancient times, was transformed into the Bhadaurey Purnima festival.

It witnessed the presence of state forest minister Karma Loday Bhutia as its chief guest, along with other forest officials. The event was organized by the Tsomgo Pokhari.

“I am visiting this place since my childhood and this place is the holiest spot. Besides, the concerned occasion is significant for (samans). Even if many people today don’t believe in it, it still exists, and many still come to us before going to the doctors,” – informed Saman YB Thapa, who have been visiting Tsomgo Lake Mandir for the last 2 decades.