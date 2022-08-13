Tripura Becomes Self-Sufficient In Meat Production : Animal Resource Development Minister – Bhagaban Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 13, 2022 : Tripura has become self-sufficient in meeting up the demand of meat consumption in accordance with the state’s population in the financial year of 2021-22, claimed Animal Resource Development minister Bhagaban Chandra Das on Friday.

In a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city, ARD minister Das said that the total production of meat of animals like pigs, goats and chickens is higher than the demand or requirement with an annual growth of 3.66 percent from the previous financial year.

He said “The total demand of meat is 49.85 tonne in the financial year of 2021-22 while the production is 54.09 tonne and 13.40 kilograms of meat is consumed by each person every year.”

Citing the statistics of eggs and milk, ARD minister said “In fiscal year of 2021-22, 51.26 crore eggs are the demand or requirement per year while the production is 31.91 crore with an increase of 5.24 percent and 79 eggs are consumed by each person in a year. Similarly in the case of milk, 257.48 tonnes is the total demand or requirement while 217.09 tonnes is the production with an annual growth of 5.30 percent and 147.28 gram is consumed by each person in a year.”

At present, the estimated total population of Tripura stands at 40 lakh 38 thousand 310.

“The Animal Resource Development Department is working on priority to make the state self-reliant in milk, egg and meat production. As a result milk, egg and meat production in the state has increased a lot in the last 4 years. The department is already working on various plans to increase egg production and meet the demand of eggs in the state. Various schemes are being implemented to further increase meat production in the state”, Das told reporters.

Animal Resources Development department secretary TK Debnath and Director DK Chakma were present at the press conference.