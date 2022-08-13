Tripura CM Launches Month-Long Environment Programme In Agartala 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 13, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister – Prof Dr Manik Saha on Saturday launched a month-long program aimed at environmental protection and awareness raising in a joint initiative of Forest department and ARPAN Society, one of the state’s leading social and environmental research institutes and with the support of ONGC, Tripura Asset.

Forest Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma, Urban Development minister Manoj Kanti Deb, MLA Dr Dilip Das, Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumder and others were present with the Chief Minister at the launch of the month-long program through mega tree plantation and marathon under the banner of ‘Run for Green Tripura’ in front of the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, the Chief Minister praised the initiative of the government and private organizations and said that the public campaign is very relevant in increasing the awareness of environment protection including tree planting to protect the future generations.

The Chief Minister opined that such an initiative on the eve of Independence Day plays a special role in fulfilling the commitment made by the Government of India to control the emission of harmful global warming gases to prevent climate change.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests KS Shetty, ONGC Tripura Support Manager Parmananda Sinha, Chief Manager Pankaj Roy Mandal, ARPAN Society secretary Dr Biswendu Bhattacharjee and other officials and high-ranking officials were present on the occasion among others. Over two hundred runners completed today’s program in front of Ujjayanta Palace with a pledge to make Tripura greener by circumambulating various roads of the city.

Sports and Health Department, Tripura Saw-Mill Owners and Timber Merchants Association actively participated in the event. ARPAN Society and Forest department will jointly conduct various programs across the state for the next one month. Over the past twenty years, ARPAN Society has put up countless miles of plaques in the movement for environmental protection and has been working relentlessly.