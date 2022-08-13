Union Minister – Bishweswar Tudu Reviews Implementation Of JJM In Meghalaya 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti – Bishweswar Tudu has asked NE states to complete implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which intends to offer assured tap water supply to every rural households by March 2024.

The minister, who reviewed the implementation of JJM and other flagship programmes of the ministry, said work will progress if the state governments are taking interest in the mission.

Addressing the mediapersons on Friday, Tudu asserted that “the implementation of JJM at the national level is below 50% and we are suggesting all north eastern states as well as others to complete it before March, 2024.”

The progress of work under JJM in Meghalaya too is below 50%. “Many agencies are not interested in working here and don’t feel comfortable doing so because of the state’s steep terrain, problems with communication, and transportation. As a result, a project’s tendering process must be completed twice or three times, which causes the mission’s execution to be delayed. In order to continue with the work, we will look after relaxing some guidelines,” – he noted.

The union minister expressed his displeasure with the government representatives for failing to produce the required documents.

However, later the officials prepared all documents as well as the presentation as suggested by him.

According to Tudu, it is necessary to determine whether the proper procedure was followed when implementing other central programmes, such as the Vikas Bandhan Yojana, the JJM, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and others.