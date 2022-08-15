CM Khandu Calls-Upon Youths To Visualize Arunachal Pradesh; When 100 Celebrates 100th Years Of Independence 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu called-upon the youths to visualize what they wanted Arunachal Pradesh to look like, when India commemorates its 100th years of Independence.

Addressing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally organized as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Arunachal CM emphasized the need to aim for ‘Amrit Kal’, when India will commemorate 100th years of Independence.

Khandu lauded the young members of various rider clubs, who joined the rally organized by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) in conjunction with the capital administration; noting that these youths exemplified the sense of patriotism possessed by the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“We Arunachalees are know for our die-hard patriotism. You all have just proved it,” he said while mentioning that he has seen more than 3-4 ‘Tirangas’ flying atop one single house in the capital.

Khandu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the celebration of India’s 75th years of Independence.

“This is the appropriate time to reflect on the sacrifices made by hundreds of our freedom fighters. Because of their sacrifices, we are today a free country,” he observed.

He informed that the state administration has constituted a state-level committee led by Deputy Chief Minister – Chowna Mein, to research and document Arunachal’s role and contribution in the freedom struggle.

“Arunachal Pradesh has its own share of freedom fighters. Sadly, most of them are lost in history,” Khandu said.

He further disclosed that the committee in partnership with the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has listed 157 names of “unsung heroes” of Arunachal Pradesh, who made significant contributions to rebuffing British incursions into their respective territories.

This rally was also joined by the Union Minister for Law and Justice – Kiren Rijiju, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA – BR Wahge, local legislator – Techi Kaso, Mayor Tame Phassang, corporators, officials of the capital administration, police and personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).