CM Sangma Expresses Hope To Transform Meghalaya Into Vibrant, Globally-Recognized Region By 2032 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma expressed hope to transform the northeastern state into a vibrant, globally-recognized region by 2032.

Addressing the Independence Day speech after the hoisting of Tricolour at the Polo Grounds in Shillong, Sangma noted that “I want to transform Meghalaya into a vibrant, globally recognized region that we all can be proud of. It will combine the best of our traditional ethos, contemporary values, and technology.”

“The youth have the responsibility of transforming the economy, preserving the heritage and bringing laurels to the state,” and added that the state administration has undertaken numerous youth-centred initiatives over the last four and a half years.

Stating that a key priority for the youth employment, the CM stated that “Entrepreneurship is the route through which our youth can become job creators. We have been handholding these entrepreneurs in making business plan, applying for loans, getting certifications and exploring new markets.”

He further mentioned that the Promotion and Incubation of Market Driven Enterprises (PRIME) is a flagship programme of the government, which has benefitted 1,300 entrepreneurs over the last three years.

Sangma also added that the state administration has launched ASPIRE Program to unlock the confidence, talent and potential of tribal youths across the state, through a combination of soft skills programmes and talent identification intervention.

“We have already covered 20,000 students under the ASPIRE program. 4,600 children in the age groups of 10-18 have been tested on international standards for their athletic abilities,” – he added.