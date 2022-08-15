COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 6 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 66,402 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 6 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,402.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, two were reported from the Capital Complex Region and one each from Changlang, Lower Siang, Shi Yomi and Tawang districts.

It currently have 181 active cases. While, 21 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 65,925.

Altogether 12,87,217 samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the state till date. Over 18.28 lakh people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines; as informed by the State Immunization Officer – Dr Dimong Padung.