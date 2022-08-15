COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 50 New Cases; 33.11% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 50 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 33.11%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 869. While, a total of 2,35,129 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 717 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 151 samples were tested on August 14, 2022, out of which 18 samples belonged to males, while 32 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,33,543. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & TrueNat detected 139 & 1 positive case respectively.