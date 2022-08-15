COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 1 New Case; Tally Pushed To 35,871 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered one fresh new COVID-19 case, pushing the caseload to 35,871.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll rose to 776, as one new fatality have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Nagaland now has 36 active COVID-19 cases. While, 33,551 people have recovered from the disease and 1,508 patients have migrated to other states; informed a health department official.

Altogether 4,78,752 samples have been tested in the state till date. A total of 17,11,174 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state till Saturday.